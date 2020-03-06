County budget talks reveal that we may see a significant increase in our real estate taxes this year. Homeowners deserve an honest, fact-based answer as to why that’s necessary.
Here it is in a nutshell: For years, bad information from the Prince William County school division and planning office led to bad new home development decisions by the Prince William Board of County Supervisors and their appointees to the planning commission.
As a result, we now have some of the worst traffic congestion in the nation, many overcrowded and under-maintained schools with overworked and underpaid teachers and a variety of problems with other county services that citizens expect their government to deliver. If quality of life matters, these problems have to be fixed.
For more than three years, the Citizens Alliance of Prince William has provided members of the school board, planning commission and board of supervisors with letters and public hearing statements that contain research-based facts about problems with proposed new home developments.
Almost all of those developments were subsequently approved. Our warnings included details about problems with the documentation from the school division and the planning office, on which county supervisors rely to either approve or deny the rezoning requests that allow new housing developments.
Those problems included missing, incomplete or misleading information that helped developers get their projects approved and helped supervisors avoid accountability for approving projects that worsen traffic congestion, school overcrowding and the county’s ability to deliver other essential services. Some supervisors listened, others didn’t and enough were replaced during the last election that we now have an opportunity for a new beginning.
So here we go again with two big, proposed new housing developments ready, or nearly so, for the public hearings and the supervisors’ votes on the rezonings they need to come to fruition.
The Devlin Road project in the Brentsville District will be before the supervisors on Tuesday, March 10. And the Kline Farm Property in the Coles District will likely be heard in early April (although it’s not currently on the board’s schedule).
For both cases, we’ll document problems we find based on our brief opportunity – less than a week – to review the staff report prepared by the planning office. And we’ll mention the massive inventory of more than 14,000 new homes, according to the latest available figures, the supervisors have already approved that are either being built now or will be in the future.
We consider that inventory to be a “ticking time bomb” in terms of its potential impact on our roads, schools and other county services.
With a new board of supervisors and school board, it doesn’t have to be this way. We have a new opportunity to make better decisions for our citizens and our children.
The writer is a resident of Gainesville and founder of Citizens Alliance of Prince William (“Putting Children and Families First”). Contact CitizensAlliancePW@gmail.com
