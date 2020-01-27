A slip, fall, burn, asthma attack or allergic reaction: Any of these can take a family to the ER, where Virginians with health insurance reasonably expect to be treated quickly, well, and at no more cost than their standard copay or deductible.
Unfortunately, a phenomenon called “balance billing” means this is not always the case.
Today, insured patients are receiving bills for emergency healthcare services they received at in-network hospitals. Why? Because they were unknowingly treated by an out-of-network provider, or because their insurance company later deemed their diagnosis insufficient to warrant emergency treatment. Either way, patients are being thrust into confusing healthcare reimbursement conflicts and left liable for payment.
It is the duty of my fellow legislators and myself to work together to guarantee accessible and affordable healthcare for every Virginian. There is one simple step we can take in the General Assembly this winter: Virginia must end the practice of balance billing for emergency care and remove patients from involvement in complicated payment disputes. That is exactly what my proposal–House Bill 1251–would do.
Balance billing saddles insured patients with unexpected medical debt and can cause financial stress for Virginia families. These surprise medical bills may occur if a patient visits an in-network hospital for emergency care and is treated by an out-of-network provider–a scenario that’s hard to eliminate, as emergency departments treat everyone without consideration of insurance status.
Additionally, insurers can choose not to cover their customers’ treatment after an ER visit based on a subjective and opaque “final diagnosis,” leaving patients stuck holding the bill. Virginians with health insurance should be able to access emergency care without later finding out their insurer has refused coverage in the form of a surprise medical bill.
My proposal would ensure that emergency care is covered regardless of final diagnosis and ban the practice of balance billing, removing the covered patient from the billing process altogether. When an out-of-network ER doctor treats a patient, they’ll get paid a regional average reimbursement, and the patient won’t be on the hook for any more than their standard copay or deductible. If there is a billing disagreement between doctor and insurer, it will be sent to impartial mediation – not the patient’s doorstep.
In fixing balance billing, it is critical to determine payment in a fair and transparent way that doesn’t unduly advantage one side over the other – physicians or insurers. Other proposals want to tilt the scales totally in favor of the insurance industry. Today, insurance companies already have the upper hand in rate negotiations; they can refuse to negotiate with emergency physicians or set low reimbursement rates, further destabilizing struggling rural hospitals. The advantage of my bill is that it guarantees a level playing field for doctors and insurers.
My colleagues in the General Assembly and I have the chance to help patients in a real way this session. Passing HB1251 will ensure that in an emergency situation, families can focus on getting the care they need – not how much it might cost them down the road.
Del. Luke Torian, D-52nd, represents part of eastern Prince William County in the House of Delegates and is chairman of the House Appropriations Committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.