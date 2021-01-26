What area were you in when you lost your permanent residence?
“Gainesville, Virginia.”
How long have you been without a permanent residence?
“One year.”
What were your immediate needs when you first lost your permanent residence that could not get met?”
“Shelter.”
What are your current needs that are not being met?
“Shelter.”
My wife and I are volunteering with Prince William County’s Continuum of Care Point-In-Time Count. The count is conducted annually by communities nationwide, within the last 10 days of January. It is a way to take a snapshot of our homeless and unsheltered within the county.
The more we participate in the PIT Count, the more we learn more about the needs of our unsheltered and homeless community members. This is the county’s opportunity to adequately meet the needs of our unsheltered and homeless residents.
We know that the majority of our county’s services for the homeless are available on the eastern end of our county. There is the Hilda Barg Homeless Prevention Center, by U.S. 1, near Dale Boulevard, which offers 30 beds for families and singles. Streetlight Ministries operates the county’s emergency shelter, which offers 47 beds at the Ferlazzo Building. The Bill Mehr Drop-in-Center, which offers laundry service, showers and programming, is near Potomac Mills in Woodbridge. Action in the Community Through Service has an 18-bed emergency shelter for women and children in Dumfries. Finally, Northern Virginia Family Service’s SERVE shelter offers 92 beds for homeless families in Manassas.
There are no county services for our unsheltered/homeless individuals on the far west end of the county, unless they can get to Manassas. That leaves rural Gainesville, Brentsville and Coles districts underserving the least among us, during the coldest time of the year, and while in a pandemic.
This didn’t happen “all of a sudden.” It was brought about by consistent neglect of the least among us for the benefit of the more affluent of us.
What can one person do, if they are not sitting in the seat of the decision-maker? What can a willing developer do, if they are not granted the opportunity to build a community center, affordable housing, or homeless shelter in a densely-populated rural area? How can already-developed community resources expand their assistance to people who lack transportation or information to get assistance? They can do what I am doing.
Besides participating in and supporting the PIT count, I took it upon myself to build hygiene bags, warmth bags, first-aid kits, snack bags, and collected cloth and disposable masks, with hand-written informational cards about additional resources in the county to hand out while my wife and I walk through dark fields, dense woods and backs of storefronts, under bridges and through culverts.
But you don’t have to take this leap of involvement. It can be just as impactful to donate food to local food pantries, collect clothes and warm jackets, work socks, and menstrual hygiene products for the local shelters and warming centers or volunteer throughout the year at SERVE or ACTS, or any of the other shelters in the county.
Even though we believe shelter, food, and basic health care give a human being dignity, they are not human rights. It is up to us, as individuals, to support those dignities.
Our county and state only prohibit discrimination in employment, housing, credit, public accommodation and education based on race, color, sex, national origin, religion, disability, age, pregnancy, veteran status, gender identity and sexual orientation. The least among us are not the ones who will file complaints about being discriminated against based on the aforementioned criteria. It is up to their advocates to inform the decision-makers of any discrimination that is happening in our county. Which brings us back to the beginning of this letter.
She is a 24-year-old lesbian who has been displaced from her home for being a member of the LGBTQ+ community. She has a small network of friends and work opportunities available to her in the Gainesville/Brentsville area. If she was to leave this area without having shelter or basic assistance, her lot in life would be worse.
The writer is a member of the Prince William County Human Rights Commission and founder/executive director of the nonprofit Casa BruMar Foundation.
