On Nov. 5, voters will approve or reject one or both parts of the bond referendum to authorize the Prince William Board of County Supervisors to potentially spend a total of $396 million on certain road and park improvements.
Here’s some “food for thought” that voters may wish to consider:
Not all county residents will benefit from the proposed improvements. But if the bonds are approved and all the funds spent, county taxpayers will be responsible for repaying the close to half a billion (with a “b”) dollar increase in the county’s debt burden.
Almost half of the supervisors voted against putting the bond referendum on the ballot. Just one vote made the difference. If that qualifies as a referendum “endorsement,” it couldn’t be any weaker.
On May 31 – more than five months before the bond referendum vote – county officials closed the online public discussion of the individual proposed improvements, which had been available via the “SpeakUp! Prince William” link at pwcgov.org/BOCS. We’re reminded daily by The Washington Post that “democracy dies in darkness.”
A decrease in traffic congestion due to some of the proposed road improvements would likely be temporary, at best. If voters approve the road bonds, developers and county officials will undoubtedly use the expectation of traffic relief to justify the approval of many more new home developments, including the pending Kline property and Devlin Road proposals (a total of 766 new homes on 362 acres).
Voter approval of the road bonds may also inspire some developers to begin construction of many of the thousands of housing units that have already been approved by BOCS and are in the county’s development pipeline, just waiting to be built.
Regardless of the impact on traffic congestion, more new home development will likely mean more school overcrowding. The proposed improvements to Va. 28 – especially the bypass option – will add to the pressure to develop the rural crescent.
Since it hasn’t been determined how Va. 28 bond funds would be used – whether to build a new bypass or to widen existing Va. 28 – how can citizens who would be affected differently by those options decide how to vote?
In a May 7 board of supervisors’ work session on the proposed bonds, the county department of transportation mentioned pros, cons, existing funding and the expected eligibility for other funding for each of the proposed road improvements.
That information raises questions – particularly concerning the cons – that weren’t addressed in the county’s recent bond referendum-related mailing.
When voting on a bond referendum – or otherwise buying something expensive – most people choose to pay close attention to serious concerns and unanswered questions.
The author is the founder of Citizens Alliance of Prince William and can be reached at citizensalliancepw@gmail.com
