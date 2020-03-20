You may have noticed a lot of activity on the princewilliamtimes.com site the last several days. We’ve been busy trying to cover the local upheaval caused by the coronavirus.
There are a thousand considerations – the status of county facilities, the courts, the schools, our local businesses, health care facilities, sports, children’s activities, nursing homes and assisted living centers, groceries and toilet paper. And we know our community needs to keep on top of it all.
Our readers expect us to be there, talking, listening, reading, researching and putting all the chaos into neat packages that are easy to understand.
We have heard from those who follow our website that they especially appreciate our efforts to keep them informed during this difficult time. Even though it means long hours and short deadlines, we are happy to do it. We live here too, and we care about our community.
COVID-19 is about to take a deep toll on our country and our community. Every person will feel its effects. We worry about our elders and those with fragile health, while at the same time empathize with our young people, especially those who had been looking forward to exciting events this spring, such as high school and college graduations, weddings and other happy milestones.
This coronavirus crisis is downright heartbreaking. And while we mourn the many personal losses suffered as life as we know it grinds to a halt, we are also mindful of the tremendous financial strain the crisis will pose to our residents and local businesses.
Our newspaper is no different. As our loyal advertisers experience a precipitous dip in customers, they’ll have no choice but to pull back their support. The print newspaper will shrink, as will our resources.
We received some good news, though. The Piedmont Journalism Foundation – the nonprofit that owns the Prince William Timesand Fauquier Times -- has a benefactor who has pledged to match – up to $5,000 -- what the foundation is able to raise in the next two weeks
So, in this effort, we have a new deadline: Friday, March 27.
If you appreciate local journalism and our efforts to report the news of your community, now is the time to show it. We know things are challenging, but if you would like to help keep local journalism alive in Prince William County, please take this opportunity to really make your dollars count.
Please visit the Fauquier Timeswebsite, at www.fauquier.com, and look for a button that says “support.” Click on it to donate what you can.
If you are on a mobile device, click on the menu next to the Fauquier Timeslogo at the top. The "support" button is on the bottom of the menu list.
All contributions are tax deductible and extremely appreciated. Thank you for your consideration.
And, as we move through this crisis, please don’t hesitate to share your stories with us. Are you seeing your neighbors taking extra steps to be helpful and careful during this public health emergency? If so, please get in touch with me at jpalermo@fauquier.com.
Now, go wash your hands.
-- Jill Palermo, managing editor, Prince William Times
