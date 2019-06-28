Both the Prince William County School Board and Board of Supervisors made big promises this past week about providing funding for older schools and ridding the school division of its portable classroom trailers.
The question now is, will they deliver?
The pledges came during important public meetings. Before approving a new boundary plan for the 13th high school, School Board Chairman Dr. Babur Lateef pledged the school board would boost its per-pupil funding allowance for schools that teach low-income students and would funnel more money to equipment, repairs and renovations to the county’solder middle and high schools.
That’s good news considering that a task force of parents and school staff recently wrapped up two years of work to assess deficiencies between our new schools and those that were built 30 years ago or earlier.
Security enhancements were at the top of the list, and the school division is already spending about $1 million to address them. But other fixes will require big money – between $18 and $37 million for each of the 14 older schools on the task force’s priority list. That’s an investment of $252 to $518 million.
Then, less than a week later, the board of supervisors pledged to do more to help the school division tackle a $174 million plan to rid the county of its portable classroom trailers.
For a county that has relied on trailers for decades, that’s a promise that’s long, long overdue. And these days, when we worry about our schools being attacked by armed intruders, forcing kids and teachers to spend their days in flimsy metal trailers is unacceptable.
But again, $174 million is a lot of money on top of what the county is already spending to keep up with ongoing enrollment growth.
By the time this newspaper is printed, we will know if the board of supervisors will ask voters to approve another $600 million in borrowing for parks and road projects in a referendum planned for the Nov. 5 ballot.
The money would fund 11 road projects and eight parks projects over the next 10 years. All of the projects would be nice to have, but none, in our opinion, is more important than ensuring that all Prince William County students are learning in safe and adequate school buildings.
So here’s the bottom line. The board of supervisors and school board are making big promises – and only promises – in an election year in which at least half of the supervisors won’t return to office next year.
All but one of the school board members are running for re-election and only two are unopposed, meaning that board could also see some turnover, albeit less so than the county board.
Still, all of this makes the job of voters even more crucial.
Before we head to the polls this fall, voters must have a clear understanding of the candidates’ priorities. We hope each and every candidate will make their positions and intentions clear on spending – and borrowing – to upgrade aging schools, rid the county of classroom trailers and to improve county roads and park facilities.
The choices won’t be easy and they will be expensive, likely requiring at least some tax increases – or perhaps new taxes– to pay for whatever projects we undertake.
As a newspaper, we will push the candidates to clearly state their priorities and explain how they believe the county should pay for them. Then, we’ll strive to hold the winners accountable after the election. We’re counting on an active citizenry to assist us in that process.
At a time when our schools are busting at the seams – or falling apart due to old age – Prince William County residents need more than just empty promises from their elected officials. We will be watching to see how they deliver.
(1) comment
I am a tax payer, who is, sick and tired, of my taxes going up, to provide any money, even, one cent, to the schools in Prince William County. Enough, already. All children need in school, is the basics, reading, writing, history, science, and math.
