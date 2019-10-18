There’s been a lot of talk this election season about the “revenue-sharing agreement” -- the agreement the Prince William Board of Supervisors struck with the school board back in 1988 to divvy up the county’s general revenue fund.
Prince William is one of only a few counties in the state that generally sticks to a set split for the bulk of the local tax revenue that flows into the county’s coffers: 57.23% goes to the school division, while 42.77% stays with the county.
The agreement was meant to avoid annual squabbling about how much money should be spent on local schools.
But over the past several weeks, we’ve learned that many local candidates say they’re no longer fans of the deal, either because they think it gives too much or too little to the school division. For example, John Gray, the Republican nominee for chairman of the board of supervisors, says the agreement has “outlived its usefulness” because supervisors are “not looking at where the money is being spent.”
Meanwhile, Ann Wheeler, the Democratic nominee for board chairman, says the agreement is “short-changing the school system” as evidenced by the county’s lowest-in-the-region per-pupil spending as well as its large class sizes and lagging teacher pay, when compared to Fairfax and Arlington counties.
Given the discussion, we thought it important to clear up a few misconceptions about the revenue-sharing agreement.
Under the RSA, schools get most of the county’s revenue: Not true. While the RSA directs 57.23% of the “general fund revenue” to the school division, it does not mean schools take the lion share of the entire county budget. The general revenue fund is only part of the county budget, about 40%. The county also collects money from agency revenue, other county taxes and levies, and state and federal funds. The school division also gets state and federal money. In fact, local funds make up only about 50% of the school division budget.
The entire general fund is included in the split: Again, not true. The supervisors decided in 2004 to exempt recordation tax revenue from the RSA in order to dedicate that money to transportation improvements. The decision means that about $6 to $8 million in annual revenue to the county is not shared with the school division.
The RSA can’t be tweaked: Again, not true. The supervisors have adjusted the RSA when they see a need. The last time this happened was in 2013, when it was changed from 56.75% to 57.23% of the general fund. The change happened because the supervisors cut the projected real estate tax rate but wanted to shield the school division from the full brunt of the cut.
