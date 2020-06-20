To make Democracy work, every vote matters. As Americans, we have an obligation to inform ourselves about issues and to participate in our government by voting.
The COVID-19 pandemic is daunting, but, fortunately, there is still time to vote by absentee ballot and avoid exposure on Primary Election Day, June 23. The Prince William/Fauquier League of Women Voters remains non-partisan in these troubling times, joining Gov. Ralph Northam and election officials in encouraging as many people as possible to vote absentee. It's the safest way to cast a ballot during the pandemic, especially for older voters.
Since polls show that more than 60% of Americans favor voting by mail, in an effort to fight the pandemic and maximize voter turnout, several states are considering mailing ballots to all eligible voters. Virginians, however, will have to be more proactive.
Easiest by far is to request an absentee ballot online at www.vote.elections.virginia.gov and all you need is your driver's license number. The information goes directly to the registrar and your ballot arrives by mail. You also have the option of calling the Prince William office at 703-792-6470 or writing to request a ballot to 9250 Lee Ave, Suite 1, Manassas, Va. 20110.
Through Saturday, June 20, the registrar’s office at the same address is open for in-person absentee voting as well.
Applications must be IN THE HANDS of the registrar by Tuesday, June 16. As the governor directed, just check code 2A as the reason for absentee voting. No witness is necessary.
Remember your vote is your voice. Let it ring out.
Barbara Amster
vice president, Prince William/Fauquier League of Women Voters
Warrenton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.