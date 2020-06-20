I am appalled at what I have been hearing in these last few days. Just as the country starts to resume its economy, something happens. The death of George Floyd seems to be the news everywhere. I dislike that an officer kneeled on Floyd's neck, cutting of oxygen supply. However, he has been arrested and fired from his job. He's suffering his punishment. Life isn't fair, and justice has been served.
I understand why people were upset at his death, but these riots have turned into something political. People are becoming violent, young people! My generation! What happened has happened. Move on with your lives. Why should anyone want to harm the very people who give up their lives for us? The police protect us whether they want too or not. I am ashamed of my county and leaders. No one will want to live here. In addition, Del. Lee Carter was at the riots in Manassas. This so-called leader is jeopardizing our safety. He taunted officers and shoved them and repeatedly antagonized them; thus he was pepper sprayed-rightly so! He's a bad influence. I am ashamed he represents my district. Wake up people! Carter has turned against you and us! Better act now!
Abigail Fucci
Bristow
