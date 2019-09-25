Medicare 101: Exploring Your Options for Open Enrollment
Get tips from a professional on making educated Medicare decisions in preparation for the annual Medicare Open Enrollment period, Oct. 15 to Dec. 7.
Dates & Times: Thursday, Oct. 3, 2 p.m. at Central Library; Tuesday, Oct. 8, 1 p.m. at Chinn Park Library; Wednesday, Oct. 9, 1 p.m. at Montclair Library; Thursday, Oct. 17, 12:30 p.m. at Bull Run Library and 3 p.m. at Haymarket/Gainesville Library; Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2 p.m. at Potomac Library.
Second Annual Fall Family History Fair
Meet representatives from local history organizations, explore genealogy resources, and enter to win a raffle prize! Tour the Barnes House and help us unveil the new historical marker. Saturday, Oct. 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Montclair Library.
Autumn Memories: A Flower Show
Enjoy a showcase of National Garden Club prizing-winning floral designs by the Trowel Garden Club, Eastern Prince William County’s oldest garden club. Learn about the benefits and enjoyment of gardening and get inspired by creations from club members’ own gardens. All ages. Saturday, Oct. 12 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Montclair Library.
Perform with Purpose presents “Hansel & Gretel”
Join us for an evening of musical mystery and bliss. This child-friendly musical story will keep young and old at the edge of their seats as they are transported to a land far, far, away… All ages. Tuesday, Oct. 15 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Haymarket/Gainesville Library.
Halloween Story Times and Parades
Get ready to have a spooky good time at our Halloween events. Multiple dates and locations, including:
Halloween story times: Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. at Chinn Park and Independent Hill libraries
Costume Swap: Saturday, Oct. 19 at 2 p.m. at Haymarket/Gainesville Library
Pumpkin painting: Thursday, Oct. 24 at 4:30 p.m. at Central Library
Escape Room: Harry Potter’s Halloween: Saturday, Oct. 26, 2 p.m. at Potomac Library (for grades 6 through 12)
Halloween costume parades: Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 10:30 a.m. at Montclair Library and Thursday, Oct. 31 at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Chinn Park Library.
With social media, people, especially children, are exposed to emotional predators online causing emotional, mental, and physical harm. Learn from Law Enforcement and local schools on how to fight against Cyberbullying and bullying. Young adults and adults. Tuesday, Oct. 22, 7-8 p.m. at Chinn Park Library.
Join us for a special community celebration of Diwali, the Festival of Lights! All ages. Sunday, Oct. 27 at 1 p.m. at Potomac Library and Haymarket/Gainesville Library.
Operation Digitization: Profiles of Honor WWI and WWII Scanning Program
The Virginia WWI and WWII Commemoration Commission and the Library of Virginia partnered to create a WWI and WWII online collection. Bring your WWI- and WWII-related images, letters and documents to be scanned, preserved and made accessible in the Library of Virginia's archives. Thursday, Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Bull Run Library.
