Oct. 4 press release from the Racial and Social Justice Commission

PRESS RELEASE
Prince William County - October 4, 2021 - The Racial and Social Justice Commission is charged with examining the state of racial and social justice for people of color in the areas of policing, the provision of government services, and public education. In partnership with the Prince William School System, the Commission is charged with examining how the public school system’s policies impact children of color. The Commission is not responsible for promoting, reviewing, or discussing Critical Race Theory.
Three Republican appointees, appointed to the Racial and Social Justice Commission, Commissioner Mac Haddow, Commissioner Erica Tredinnick, and Commissioner London Steverson, will conduct a Town Hall meeting on October 5, 2021, to discuss Critical Race Theory. This conversation is separate from the mission of the Racial and Social Justice Commission, and therefore, this is not a conversation sanction by the Commission. However, the Commission encourages all Commissioners to conduct town hall meetings to discuss with constituents their experience in education as it relates to the school system’s policies impacting children of color.
Loree Williams, the school board’s appointee to the Commission, and the School Board have stated that Critical Race Theory is not being taught in Prince William Counties, public school, and the Racial and Social Justice Commission respectively accept their position.
Shantell E. Rock
Chair of the Racial and Social Justice Commission
