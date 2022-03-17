Woodrow "Woody" Thomas Dykes, born December 6, 1942 in Wichita KS died peacefully in his sleep at his home in Lexington on March 11, 2022 at the age of 79.
Throughout his life he was a stellar athlete earning a scholarship at Wichita State for gymnastics, while holding the State of Kansas diving record for many years. He competed at the 1964 Olympic Trials in diving, beating many of the competitors and only narrowly missing a spot on the Olympic team.
Woody moved to Virginia in 1970 and became the Director of Park Authority of Prince William County. A lifelong self-starter, he owned businesses ranging from a homemade leather working shop, sporting goods stores, to video game arcades. His most memorable endeavor was the decades he spent as a Federal Firearms Dealer and Antique Firearms Historian. It was through this venture that he made friends from across the country and around the world.
As an avid outdoorsman, he loved to fish in the streams, lakes, and rivers from Lexington, VA to the western states, and in the deep blue waters of the Sea of Cortez, off Los Barriles, Mexico.
Woody loved life and adventures, he always found the good in any situation, his smile was infectious, he always had a story or joke to share, and he welcomed everyone to a seat at his table.
He is preceded in death by his parents Wilbur T. Dykes and Doris E. Dykes; brother Robert Michael Dykes. He is survived by, his partner of 29 years, Sheryl Carls of Lexington VA; sisters Barbara Vaughn of Portland OR and Lucinda (Steve Rusan) Dykes of Cottage Grove OR; son Travis (Michelle) W. Dykes of Potomac Falls VA; grandchildren Grace, Ani and Elizabeth (his "Liz") Dykes of Potomac Falls VA.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to a charity of your choice. Woody would especially appreciate donations to charities that support Veterans, wildlife conservation, children, and animals.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Harrison Funeral Home & Crematory, Lexington, VA.
