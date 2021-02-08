William Scott Baker, 64, of Bealeton, VA, passed February 5, 2021. He was born on December 19, 1956.
William is survived by his wife, Deborah Baker of Bealeton, VA; a son, Ron, of Jeffersonton, VA; daughter-in-law, Amanda, and his grandchildren: Autumn and Emily.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date in the spring.
Online condolences can be given at www.joynesfuneralhome.com
