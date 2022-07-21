William Carter Mayo, 93, of Warrenton, Virginia, peacefully passed away July 18, 2022. He is survived by his children; Theresa Huffman (James); William C. Mayo, Jr (Susan); Patricia Stine (Doug); and Karen Putnam (Rick). He is the loving grandfather of Ted Huffman, Elizabeth Wharton, Rebecca and Mike Stine. Bill was great grandfather of Caroline, Paul and Henry Huffman, Jackson and Connor Wharton and Emilia Stine. Bill is survived by his brother, Dailey Robert Mayo, sister, Helen Wilmore and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife, Elsie Broach Mayo, parents Dailey Roger and Annie Sue Mayo; and two infant siblings.
Bill was born October 14, 1928 in Richmond, VA and graduated from John Marshall High School, Class of 1945 where he was active in the Cadet Corp, Company E. He attended Medical College of Virginia Pharmacy School for 2 years and served in the U.S. Naval Reserves for 5 years.
In 1948 he married the love of his life, Elsie Ruth Broach. They celebrated 69 years of marriage just a few months prior to her passing in 2017. Bill dedicated his life to his wife and children and instilled in them the importance of love of family and devotion to God. They moved to Warrenton in July 1965 when Bill was chosen by Tom Frost to build and manage his new Firestone independent dealership. Bill later purchased that store and managed it until retirement in 2001. He worked for Firestone for over 60 years. He was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church for 57 years and was active in many aspects of supporting the life of the church. Bill and Elsie loved working outdoors and had beautful flowers and gardens at their home, which grew into loyally maintaining the gardens and lawns of the churchyard at Bethel until thier health declined.
Bill was very active in national professional associations as well as local civic groups. As a young businessman, he was a member of the Junior Chamber of Commerce (Jaycees) and later, the Lion's Club. He, along with a group of like-minded citizens founded the Charlottesville Rescue Squad. He trained volunteers in first aid and promoted fund raising activities to build a squad house.
Bill was a life-long member of the Lion’s Club and recipient of the Melvin Jones Fellow Award for dedicated humanitarian services in the Lions Clubs International Foundation as well as serving in many leadership roles within the organization.
Bill served on the board of directors for the Virginia Tire and Automotive Service Dealers Association from 1979-2000. He was awarded recognition for 53 years of loyalty and dedication to the Bridgstone Firestone organization.
Visitation will be on Saturday July 30, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. followed by funeral service at 12:00 PM at Bethel United Methodist Church, 6903 Blantyre Road, Warrenton, Virginia. Reception in the social hall following the service.
Interment will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Richmond, VA at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethel United Methodist Church Endowment Fund. Online condolences may be expressed at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
