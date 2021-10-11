Virginia Morgan Geris, age 87, of Manassas, Virginia, passed away peacefully on October 9, 2021, at her residence. Virginia was born on May 31, 1934 in Emporia, Virginia to the late Willie Thomas Morgan, Jr. and Estelle Conwell Morgan.
Virginia is survived by her husband Robert Geris of 65 years; her children: Kathy McLaughlin (Steve), Mary Gentry (Ron), Theresa Fisher (Greg) and Tony Geris (Bonny); Grandchildren: Jon McLaughlin, Mike McLaughlin, Bethany Doan, Maggie Gentry, Molly Gentry, Bobby Atkinson, Megan Roper, Joey Fisher, Billy Geris and Allie Capogreco; and five great-grandchildren: Olivia, Adeline, Morgan, Emma and Isaiah. She is also survived by her sister, Mary M. Wolfe and brother-in-law, Alvin R. Williams.
A family funeral Mass will be held on Friday, October 15, 2021, at 1:00 PM in the chapel at All Saints Catholic Church 9300 Stonewall Road, Manassas, Virginia 20110. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Benedictine Sisters of Virginia, 9535 Linton Hall Rd., Bristow, VA 20136.
