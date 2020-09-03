Virginia M. Simpson, 83 of Catlett, passed away on Monday August 31, 2020 at Brookside Health and Rehab.
She was born April 19,1937 in Fairfax to the late Russell and Edna Spicer Burke. She spent most of her nursing career working at Annaburg Manor in Manassas, VA.
In addition to her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Ann Shortridge.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years Vernon Simpson, her daughter; Vicky Ross (Tim), three sons; Mike Simpson, Greg Simpson and Steven Simpson (Sharon), three brothers; Lawrence Burke (Naomi) Bobby Burke (Darlene), and Julian Burke (Buzz), two sisters; Beverly Jones (Buddy) and Jody Brown, ten grandchildren; Erin Phillips (Zach), Travis Ross (Nicole), Emily Thompson (Chris), Tyler Buckingham, Dylan Simpson, Megan Gray, Stephen H. Simpson, Stuart L. Simpson ( Shallon), Brandy J.C. James (Chandler) and Virginia D. Simpson and nine great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 3 to 7pm. at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Avenue, Warrenton, VA, 20186 with Covid-19 restrictions in place.
A graveside service will take place on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 11am at Bright View Cemetery, 8265 Lunsford Road, Warrenton. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.moserfuneralhome.com
