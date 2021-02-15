Viola Edgley Owens, age 88, of Dale City, VA passed away on February 4, 2021 from COVID-19 pneumonia.
Vi was born in Lake Placid, NY on September 25, 1932 but spent most of her life in Virginia as a dedicated wife & mother. Vi was a friend to everyone she encountered. She was a lover of animals and never without at least a couple of dogs and cats in the house. She loved to travel and would think nothing of packing up the dogs, cats and even a bird to travel across county in her motor home. In her travels, Vi visited all 50 states, many several times and numerous foreign countries. She loved to be surrounded by family and never missed an important event including sporting events, weddings, births, graduations, and any other family celebration. Vi was very adventurous and continued bowling and skiing well into her golden years. She was an avid sports fans supporting all of the DC teams and rarely missed watching a game. A member of Dale City Baptist Church for many years and very strong in her faith, Vi has rejoined her loving husband of 64 years, George Thomas Owens who preceded her in death in 2016. She is also preceded in death by her parents, Earl & Vivian Edgley and her brother, Kenneth Edgley.
She is survived by 4 children, Randy Owens and wife Gini; Tom Owens; Jeff Owens and wife Wendy; Kim Owens and husband Ken Seig; 9 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren all of whom love her very much.
Due to COVID-19 protocols, Vi's service will be private. Her cremains will be buried at Quantico with her husband and the family requests that you visit their gravesite at a time of your choosing to pay respects.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Vi's honor to Alzhiemer's (alz.org) or your local Humane Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.