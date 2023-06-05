Vasco “Sonny” DeVaca Jones Jr., born on March 5, 1944 to Vasco D. Jones and Margaret Weaver Jones in Rocky Mount, NC, passed away suddenly from complications of Alzheimer’s on May 22, 2023.
He started his post office career as a letter carrier in Arlington, VA. After moving to Marshall, VA, he was a rural mail carrier for many years. Later, he became a much-loved Postmaster in Rectortown, VA.
He was a well-respected scout master in Boy Scout Troop 177 in Marshall, VA and later in Troop 92 in Warrenton, VA, where he not only guided his sons to their Eagle Scout Rank but others too. After retiring from the Post Office, he became special education teacher for grades K- 3 while working on his graduate degree in education.
Sonny loved to work with his hands. He and his wife literally built their own house. They did it all including designing, wiring, plumbing, and tiling. They lived there for 44 years before moving to MD to a retirement community. Sonny built Kung Fu practice dummies along with toys, birdhouses, candleholders and anything else he could think of building.
Sonny was an outgoing, welcoming person who never met a stranger. He loved his community, neighbors, the outdoors, and his many pets.
He leaves behind his wife of 54 years, Elizabeth Underwood Jones; son, Gregory L. Jones (Lauren); grandson, Everett S. Jones; son, Tyler D. Jones (Lisa); brother, David H. Jones and sister, Susan J. Piner (Robert) and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Peggy J. Nicholson.
Remembrances may be sent to Elizabeth Jones, 3128 Gracefield Rd., Apt. 110, Silver Spring, MD 20904. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation (https://www.alzdiscovery.org).
