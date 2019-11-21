Steven DeLeon Garner, 37, of Manassas, Virginia, passed October 24, 2019. He was born on February 4, 1982.
Steven is survived by his parents: Stevie and Paulette Garner of Manassas, VA; one sister, Chandra Barcinas of Fayetteville, NC; and his grandmother, Augusta McCollum of Fayetteville, NC.
Family will receive friends on Saturday, November 9, 2019, from 11 am until 12 pm with funeral services starting at 12 pm at Joynes Funeral Home, 29 N. Third St., Warrenton, VA 20186.
Interment will be in Bright View Cemetery, Warrenton, Virginia.
Online condolences can be given at www.joynesfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.