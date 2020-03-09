Stanley Jackson Watson, Jr. 77 of Marshall, VA passed away on March 6, 2020 at his home.
He was born on October 24, 1942 at Joplin, VA a son of the late Stanley J. Watson, Sr. and Myrtle W. Peacher Watson.
Mr. Watson retired as a Logistics Tech at Quantico Marine Base and was a member of Dumfries United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Watson; children, Brenda Shepherd, Kimberly Fitzgerald, Jackie Hill and Matthew Watson; two stepchildren, Brenda Flynn and Tim Taylor; two brothers, Gerald Watson and Gary Watson; nine grandchildren, two step-grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Monday, March 9 from 10:00 until 11:00 AM when a funeral service will begin at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton, VA. Rev. Randy West will officiate. Interment will follow at Dumfries Cemetery, Dumfries, VA.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Assn., National Processing Center, PO Box 13067, Alexandria, VA 22312 or to Capital Caring, 2900 Telestar Ct., Falls Church, VA 22042.
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.