Sandra Heflin Cazeault, age 57, of Warrenton , VA went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, July 16th, 2021. She was born in Warrenton, VA on August 28th, 1963, daughter of Frances Jean Heflin and the late Charles E. Heflin, Sr.
Sandy or Sassa as some of us called her will be greatly missed. She was fun-loving and spirited, always wanting to be a part of everyone's lives. Her favorite pastimes included yardsaling, fishing, and spending time with family and friends. As of late, she and her mother enjoyed spending many of their days together caring for each other. She adored her nephews and nieces and their children, each was and always will be the apple of her eye. She valued each and every one of her friends and held them dear to her heart.
Sandra is survived by her mother, Frances Jean Heflin of Warrenton, VA; three siblings, Charles ‘Chuck’ Heflin, Jr. & his wife, Odessa of Front Royal, VA, Wayne A. Heflin of Warrenton, VA and Susan D. Heflin of Culpeper, VA; eleven nieces & nephews, Dan (Jenny), Larry (Mandie), Brandon (Jamee), Sarah (James), Jordyn, Amber, Anthony, Aidan, Adam (Mary), Joshua & Evan; seven great nieces & nephews, M.J., Morgan, Kylie, Elise, Bryson, Brooke & Magnus; and her canine companion, Snickerdoodles.
In addition to her father, Sandra is preceded in death by her beloved dog, Cuddles.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 21st, 2021 from 1 to 2 pm at Moser Funeral home, 233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton, VA. A funeral service will be held in the Moser Chapel at 2 pm, followed by interment at Warrenton cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your local SPCA.
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
