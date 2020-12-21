Roy R. Ryan, Sr., 65, of Round Hill, Virginia, died on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at the INOVA Cornwall Hospital, in Leesburg. He was born on Nov. 22, 1955, in Winchester, Virginia, to the late William Lewis, Sr. and Helen Myrtle Shaffer Ryan.
Roy worked as a truck driver for Superior Paving Corp for 15 years. He was an avid NASCAR fan and loved cooking and being a backyard mechanic. Roy was a devoted family man and his great joy was spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, Roy was preceded in death by his sister Mary Ryan Lambert, his nephew William "Boo" Ryan and his beloved fur-baby Daisy.
Roy was the loving and devoted father of Roy R. Ryan, Jr. and his wife Melissa of Front Royal, Virginia, Toy H. Ryan of Haymarket, Ashley N. McPherson of Manassas and Chassiti M. Christian and her husband Donte of Culpepper, VA, beloved brother of William L. Ryan, Jr. and his wife Peggy of Markham, Virginia, proud grandpoppy of Bailey, Aiden, Gracie, Jillian, William, Jermain, Alyson, Emma, Jaceyon and Jack, great-grandpoppy of Peyton.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19th at Middleburg Baptist Church, 209 E. Federal St., Middleburg, where funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., with Rev. Dan Morgan officiating. Interment will immediately follow at Middleburg Memorial Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to the American Heart Association (www.heart.org).
Funeral arrangements by Royston Funeral Homes. We do ask that everyone who attends the visitation and funeral service please respect the VA State Covid Guidelines, which requires everyone to wear a mask and social distance.
