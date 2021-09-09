Ronald Curtis (Ronny)Payne, 73, of Marshall, VA passed away on September 5, 2021 at Brookside Rehab Center. He was born on August 31, 1948 in Fauquier County, to the late Curtis and Mollie Payne.
He is survived by his two daughters Tina Payne and Amanda Stapleton. He has one sister Eileen Miller. He has several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister Charlotte Payne Deeds and one brother, Wayne Payne and nephew Andy Payne.
Per Ronny’s request there will be no visitation or service
Please visit www.roystonfh.com
