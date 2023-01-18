Robert Lee Cole passed quietly on Tuesday January 3rd, 2023, in Kennebunk, Maine after a long bout with Alzheimer’s disease. Bob was born in Harford, Pennsylvania on May 28th, 1941. After high school, he enlisted in the US Navy and served on the aircraft carrier USS Independence CV-62 during the Cuban Missile Crisis in October 1962. Following his honorable discharge from the Navy he married and moved to Arlington, Virginia where he served an apprenticeship with Sheet Metal Workers Union Local 100. After his first child, a son, was born in 1964, the family relocated to Westgate in Manassas, Virginia. His second child, a daughter, was born in 1966. In 1976, he injured his back on a jobsite and needed to change professions. He chose to become a real estate agent on the advice of his sister, Mary Ann (deceased) – who was also a real estate agent. He obtained his broker’s license and started selling real estate for Long & Foster Realtors. Over the course of his career, he rose to become the manager of the Coldwell Banker Manassas office. Later, he became licensed to provide real estate appraisals and inspections for loan originators. He continued doing that and investing in real estate until he retired from full time work.
Bob was always engaged and interested in helping the community and especially in politics. Along with other congregants, he and his wife pledged their house as collateral for the loan to build the original St Thomas United Methodist Church in Westgate in the late 1960’s. He was a member of the Civitan Club and was instrumental in helping to get a permanent facility approved for Didlake – a facility for adults with mental health disabilities. In 1982 he ran for Supervisor of the Gainesville District of the Prince William County Board of Supervisors and won. He served from 1983 to 1987 and lost his bid for reelection but remained engaged in local politics.
In 2000 he divorced his first wife, Carol Ann (Darrow) of New Milford, Pennsylvania. In 2002 he married Joan and they later relocated to Kennebunk, Maine, where she still resides. Bob and Joan were very active in their local church, the Church on the Cape.
Bob’s father, Robert J. Cole, died of complications from Alzheimer’s disease in 1986 and Bob began to show signs of Alzheimer’s disease in 2014. The disease progressed to the point that he needed to be checked into a memory care unit in a full-time care facility.
Bob is predeceased by his parents and sister. He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Joan; his previous wife of 37 years, Carol; his son, Kevin 58, (married to Karen (Ennis) Cole and their children, Rachel 30 (married to Ariana), Hannah 25, and Jared 23; also survived by his daughter Kendra (Cole) Perdue 56 (married to Brian Perdue) and their children Emily (Perdue) Levine 30 (married to Brandon Levine) living in Augusta, GA and Adam 25 living in Richmond, VA.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Bibber Funeral Home in Kennebunk, ME in late January at a date and time to be announced in the near future. www.bibberfuneral.com
