You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Robert “Bobby” Jackson Tobin, Jr.

  • 0
Robert “Bobby” Jackson Tobin, Jr.
Robert “Bobby” Jackson Tobin, Jr. 62 years old, of Nokesville, Virginia passed away on 8/14/21 at Prince William Hospital. After a valiant effort of fighting 2 cancers and other health issues, this kind soul has earned his wings. 

Bob is survived by his beloved wife, Charlotte Tobin, bonus daughter Katie Blundell Inman (Andrew), bother Gary Tobin (Jan), Sisters Carolyn Higgins (David), Pattye Harper, Jeannie Chapman (Jeff), many nieces and nephews. Bob was predeceased by his mother Arbadella Fix Tobin Wooldridge and father Robert Jackson Tobin. 

Services will be at Pierce Funeral Home, Manassas, VA. Thursday August 26, 2021 from 6-8 p.m., and Friday August 27, 2021 at 12:30 p.m with interment to follow at Stonewall Memorial Gardens, Manassas, Va. at 2:00 pm.

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Prince William community has proven resilient. The Prince William Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Prince William Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Submit An Obituary

Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.