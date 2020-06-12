Richard Childs Jonsson, 94, of Warrenton, Virginia, died Friday, June 5, 2020.
He was born in Madhupur, India where his parents John and Edna were missionaries. He graduated from the Woodstock School in Mussoorie, India. He came to the U.S. when he was 18 and enlisted in the Navy to join the war effort.
After leaving the service, he attended the Rochester Institute of Technology and joined IBM in 1948. For 30 years, he worked in various engineering assignments around the world, returning to India as a Plant Manager in Bombay. After his retirement, he moved to Warrenton and built his home on Old Waterloo Road using reclaimed wood from the original 1800s house that stood on the property.
He devoted his time to tracing the family lineage, gardening, and attaining an associate’s degree at age 92 from Norther Virginia Community College.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Cheryl Jonsson, brother Mark Johnson, sister Rachel (Charlie) Gaston, his former wife Lucille Jonsson and their son Roger Jonsson.
He is survived by son Robert (Nancy) Jonsson, daughter-in-law Dixie Jonsson, step-sons David and Scott Russell, brothers Raymond (Barbara) and Douglas (Mary) Johnson, sisters-in-law Charlotte Johnson and Jean Till, 13 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
