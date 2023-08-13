Rebecca Hanna Lyon Scarborough, the daughter of Keith Scarborough and step-daughter of Janice Scarborough, of Woodbridge, died on July 2nd at Mass General Hospital in Boston. She died after several years of serious complications from a fragile heart.
Rebecca is also survived by her mother, Catherine Lyon and step-father, Stu Kantor of Camden, Maine; her brother Matthew and sister-in-law Caroline and her beloved nephew Sebastian of Fairfax County; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Rebecca graduated from Hayfield Secondary School in Fairfax County. She earned an undergraduate degree in theater and psychology from Muhlenberg College and an MSW from George Mason University. She worked for several years as a teacher’s aide and social worker.
In addition to politics, Rebecca was an active member of the local chapter of SURJ, Standing Up for Racial Justice. When hundreds of white nationalists and white supremacists converged on Charlottesville in 2017, Rebecca joined others in counter-protesting their message of hate. When the former president announced a travel ban to the U.S. that targeted Muslims, Rebecca joined others at Dulles International Airport, to protest and welcome international travelers.
Due to health concerns, Rebecca spent the last several years in Camden, Maine. She was very active with the local SURJ chapter as well as the Maine People’s Alliance and other groups. Just a few weeks before her death, Rebecca testified before members of the Maine Legislature in support of paid family and medical leave. A program was passed and signed by the Governor last month.
She was not just about politics. Rebecca loved musical theater, movies, animals and her family and friends. She took part in several local productions of the Prince William Little Theater.
Rebecca was a board member of Adas Yoshuron Synagogue in Rockland, Maine. A memorial service for Rebecca was held at the synagogue on August 9th.
