Paul Freemon Burgess, 89 of Woodbridge, VA died at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on June 21, 2021. He was born in Dixfield, Maine in 1932 to the late Osborn and Hazel Burgess. After High School he joined the United States Army in September 1949 and retired January 1, 1970, with 20 years of service. After his retirement from the Army, he continued his faithful service to his community as a Postal Carrier. He retired from the US Postal Service September 3, 1992, with 22 years of service. Paul was also a long-time family historian and author of the Family genealogy book “The Burgess History Tree”.
Paul married the love of his life Maria Burgess (formerly Deeg) on August 28, 1954. During their marriage they were blessed with four children which made him very excited and proud. He enjoyed spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren and all family, and he will be extremely missed by all who knew him.
Including his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, John Burgess; his daughter in laws Mary Anne Burgess and Karen Kollas.
Paul is survived by his loving wife, Maria Burgess; his cherished children, Conrad Burgess, Sandra Newlon and her spouse Clark Newlon, and Frank Burgess and his spouse Pepper Burgess; his adored grandchildren, Sarah Burgess, Ciara Burgess, Cynthia Newlon, Christi Newlon, Cassie Moores, Heather Burgess, Katrina McGuin, and Andrew Burgess. He is also survived by his treasured great grandchildren, Jessie Phipps, Ian Hearn, Taylor Miles, Aidyn Bowen, Alex Newlon, Camden Green, Amira Aziz, Liam Aziz, Daniel Perez, Kaiden Aziz, Zara Aziz, London McGuin, and soon to be born Ryker McGuin.
Family and friends will be received at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home, 4143 Dale Blvd., Dale City VA 22193 on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, from 10:00am-11:00am. With a life celebration service beginning at 11:00am. Interment will follow at Quantico National Cemetery, 18424 Joplin Road, Triangle VA 22172
In lieu of flowers, consider a donation in the memory of Paul to: Disabled American Veterans or the Wounded Warriors Foundation
