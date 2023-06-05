Patricia Stagg McLeish of Haymarket, VA, passed peacefully at home on May 16, 2023. Pat (Patty Joy Stagg) was born on January 21, 1934, in Newark, NJ. She was predeceased by her brother, Harold Mandeville “Skipper” Stagg, Jr., her father, Harold M. Stagg, Sr., her mother, Ruth Chirgwin Stagg Nicol, stepfather, George Devon Nicol, and by her husband of 48 years, James Black McLeish, Jr. She is survived by her sister, Robin Nicol Wade (Stan) of Hilton Head, SC, her daughter, Kim McLeish Mitchell (Tommy) of Fredericksburg, VA, sons James B. McLeish III (Gretchen) of McLean, VA, and J. Benjamin McLeish (Carol) of Tampa, FL, as well as by her brother-in-law, John G. McLeish (Mary) of Ormond Beach, FL.
“Pat Pat” also leaves behind grandchildren Elizabeth Mitchell Fraser (David), Hunter Mitchell (Beth), J. B. Mitchell, James McLeish IV, Will McLeish, Kyle McLeish (Jackie), Chelsea Kuzma Starr (Ian), and Taylor Kuzma, niece Devon Wade Hermiller (Drew), as well as 10 great grandchildren: Buice Fraser, Lilly Mitchell Fraser, Livi Mitchell, Mac Mitchell, Caroline McLeish, Charlotte McLeish, Elliott Starr, Rhys Starr, Evelyn Starr, Rylee Starr, great nephew Henry Hermiller, and numerous other nieces, nephews, and treasured friends in Florida, Arizona, South Carolina, Virginia, and New England.
With her father having passed in 1941, Pat grew up as the only child in a multi-generational home in Newark during the Great Depression. She loved reading and the arts, graduating from a private girls’ school at age 16, beginning her career in fashion and public relations by enrolling in the Parson’s School of Design, attending business school, and working as a runway and commercial model. Pat met a charming ex-GI 11 years her senior, Jim McLeish, a Scotsman from Dundee, who was making a name for himself in the department store business upon returning home as a US Army POW, post-World War II. They eloped when she was 19, and had their first child, Kim, in 1954, followed by Jim in 1956, and Ben in 1958.
Pat and Jim bought their first home in West Orange, NJ, followed by multiple homes in Pittsburgh, PA, eventually settling in northern Virginia, with multiple residences in Reston over the following 20 years. They chose to semi-retire in Hilton Head, SC, in 1989, where Pat continued selling real estate in Palmetto Dunes and Moss Creek, in addition to hosting friends and the growing family. Several years after the death of her husband, Pat retired and relocated to Haymarket, VA, with her Airedale, Duncan, to be closer to family while maintaining her independence.
Pat’s beauty and fashion sense were matched only by her tremendous kindness and business acumen. She was a force to be reckoned with as a model, seamstress, businesswoman, and real estate professional. Although she excelled at all roles, her favorite roles were style icon and matriarch of the family. In addition to a being fabulous cook, homemaker, and party host, her superior talent was in the area of gift giving. A special occasion was not needed for one to receive a family memento, handmade treasure, the latest clothing and jewelry, or a personal note. She would comment, “I saw this and thought of you.” Pat also had the ability to make you feel like you were the most important person in the room.
The family is grateful for the care and kindness of her professional caregivers and thoughtful neighbors when her health began to decline.
A celebration of Pat’s life for friends and family will be held at a future date in northern Virginia. She will be interred next to her husband in Hanover, NJ. Favorite memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.moserfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to St. Vincent Academy in Newark, NJ, (www.svanj.org) or the Airedale Terrier Rescue of the Virginias (www.atrva.com).
