Patricia (Patty) Ann Vance of Haymarket, Virginia and owner of Patty Ann's Salon & Wedding Studio, LLC passed away suddenly July 6, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard Vance, parents, Chester J. Oleniacz and Louise D. Oleniacz, and her stepmother Madeline Gale Oleniacz. She is survived by her sisters Louise Kallman (Ron), Mary Eckert, and her brothers Joseph Oleniacz and John Oleniacz (Dawn), her four nephews Robert (Rocky) McDonald, Jonathan McDonald Jr., Colin McCulley, and Michael Oleniacz, her three nieces Katie McCulley, Sonja Oleniacz, and Cidney Oleniacz, and two cats, Bill and Oscar. Patty also left behind a wealth of grieving friends near and far. Patty was a proud 1975 graduate of W.T. Woodson High School. She studied hair styling and color in the New York Vidal Sassoon Salon to hone her craft and launch her career. Although Patty was born in Warsaw, Poland, she grew up in Fairfax County. She married and spent most of her adult life as an integral member of the Haymarket community. She was as talented as she was beautiful. She was an award winning and accomplished stylist and colorist, a talented pianist and vocalist, and someone who never met a stranger. Patty was generous with her time, love, friendship, talent, and money. She helped all who needed help, never expecting or wanting anything in return; she had an extremely generous giving heart. In lieu of flowers, donate in Patty’s name to a charity of your choice. Join us to celebrate Patty Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 2 – 4 PM at Victory Lakes Community Center. For more information go to www.pattyannvance.com
