February 18, 1944 - June 17, 2022 — Patricia MarieLisi, 78, passed away peacefullyon Friday, June 17, 2022, at herhome in Gainesville, Virginiasurrounded by her loving family. Patricia (Pat), the daughter ofEdward “Jim” and Marian Hebel,was born on February 18,1944 inChicago, Illinois. She graduatedfrom Josephinum Academy ofthe Sacred Heart in 1962 and received a pediatric nursing degreefrom St. Vincent’s Hospital inChicago. She met her future husband, Dennis Lisi, at a high school“sock hop” in 1959 when she was15 years old. Over the years shefondly recounted that special mo- ment on the dance floor whenDennis “cut in and never cut out.”Pat and Dennis went on to marry in 1967 and were blessed with55 years of marriage. Her steadfast commitment to her family asa loving wife and mother led herfrom Chicago to Saudi Arabia, aswell as Nigeria, with many uniquetrips and experiences along theway. After living abroad, Pat andher family returned to the country she loved most and settled inVirginia, where they spent thelast 30 years. Pat is survived by her husband Dennis, daughter Monica, granddaughter Kristie, sisterCarol Lentini, as well as numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.She is preceded in death by herparents and her two sons, Christopher and Brian. Her family isdeeply comforted to know thatshe is reunited in peace with herbeloved boys. Pat had a heart of gold andloved her family more than anything. She was like a secondmother to countless others, always making them feel specialand loved. “Mama Jo”, as she wasaffectionately called by many,never missed a birthday, anniversary, or other special occasion tocelebrate. Pat was a talented andcreative cook, often improvisingto add flavors and ingredientsthat made her cooking uniquely comforting to her family andfriends. She also had a gift forwriting thoughtful and witty poetry that reflected the joys andhumor of life. She was a devout Catholic,whose faith guided her to livea life grounded in compassion,generosity, and love. Her proudChicago roots were never moreevident than when she wouldcheer on her favorite hometownteams: the Cubs, Bulls, and DaBears. Other favorite pastimesincluded praying with her biblestudy friends, keeping up withsoap opera scoops, braggingabout her “perfect attendance”with Amazon, and tending to theflowers and hummingbirds fromher kitchen table. She was dearly loved and willbe greatly missed by all who knewher. In lieu of flowers for the family, donations may be made in herhonor to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Visitation will be Thursday,June 23, from 7-9 p.m. at PierceFuneral Home, in Manassas, Virginia. A funeral Mass service willtake place at All Saints Catholic Church on Friday, June 24 at10 a.m. Following the Mass, thefamily invites you to join them atPierce from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. for areception and lunch in Pat’s hon- or.
