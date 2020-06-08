Patricia Lynn Kelly, beloved mother, grandmother, teacher, and friend, died on Tuesday, June 2, after a brief struggle with lung cancer. She passed peacefully at home in Dumfries, Virginia, surrounded by her family. She was 73 years old.
Lynn was born on September 21, 1946, to Lyman D. “Pete” and Margaret C. White in Mt. Carmel, Illinois, the youngest of three girls.
She graduated from Depauw University in 1968 with a French major and piano minor. She met Edward Kelly while teaching French in St. Louis, Missouri, and they married on August 1, 1970.
The Kellys moved several times to support Ed’s career as a school principal and later as a school superintendent.
They lived in Rockford, Illinois, for 12 years; Little Rock, Arkansas, for five years, and Manassas, Virginia, for 18 years.
Throughout this time, Lynn raised their four children, taught French, and played piano for their churches. She also continued her training in music composition and pedagogy, earning her master’s degree in music from the University of Mary Washington in 2005.
In 2006, Lynn moved to her hometown of Mt. Carmel, Illinois, and taught French at her alma mater, Mt. Carmel High School. In 2016, she returned to Manassas, where she resumed playing piano for Francis of Assisi Parish, and teaching French, first at St. Francis and then for Prince William County schools.
Lynn was known for her lively personality and positivity. A gifted musician and composer, she could never manage to stay retired. She was teaching at Hampton Middle School up until her diagnosis in May of this year. She loved travel, her garden, her lifelong role as a teacher and church musician, and most of all, her children and grandchildren.
Lynn is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and her beloved sisters, Rosemary Mitchell and Sally Barker. She is survived by her children and grandchildren, including: Dr. Kristen Kelly and Dr. Ralph Ermoian and their children Mariam, Peter, and Eleanor, of Seattle, Washington; Shannon Kelly and Jim Purekal and their daughter Cora, of Washington D.C.; Peter and Lauren Kelly and their sons Edward, Patrick, and Charles, of Springfield, Virginia; and Jack Kelly, of Charleston, S.C.
A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, June 10 at St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Triangle, Virginia, at 10:30 a.m. Her ashes will be buried in Kirksville, Missouri, next to her beloved husband.
