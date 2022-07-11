Nancy Lee Samuel, 73, of Louisa, VA died July 3, 2022 at her home. The family will receive friends on Wednesday July 13th, 2022 from 11 am to 12 pm. at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 4487 Ebenezer Church Rd. in Midland , Va. A funeral service will follow immediately at 11:00 a.m. with interment in the church cemetery. Online condolences may be given at www.moserfuneralhome.com
