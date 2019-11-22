Mr. Earl Wilson Riley, age 78, passed away on November 14, 2019. He was born in West Virginia the son of Roxie and Harry Riley; husband of Kay Riley; brother of Charles, Donald, Harry, James and MaryAnn. He was the father of David (Karen) Riley and Danny (Ann) Riley; step-father of Rip (Audrey) Gerber; Bill Gerber, Donna (Lynn) Barber and Cheryl (Mark) O’Donnell; grandfather of Kristin, Tyler, Josh, Robby, Austin, Ryan, Max, Natalie, Jack, Jared, Kevin and Madi; and four great-grandchildren.
Mr. Riley was an Army veteran and worked 38 years for Transworld Airlines (TWA). A private family service will be held at the Cremation Society of Virginia in Chantilly. Memorial services and a reception will be held at McLean Bible Church, Manassas, on December 28that 10:30 a.m..
