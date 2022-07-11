Mildred Stevens

Mom
Well it’s been a year already since you left us and whoever said it would get easier obviously didn’t know you it seems to get harder for me because I miss all of our talks around the kitchen table with all the crazy things that happened at work, at the events and concerts things only you would understand and laugh about. And all the talks you and Cheryl would have when she would take you to your doctor appointments a time for both of you could vent… or not. And you’re a little man, who could forget Brandon? He sure hasn’t forgotten you, he’s asked me numerous times Linda I thought if you prayed your prayers would come true? And I asked him what do you mean? He says I pray for grandma to come back and it doesn’t work and I tell him God needs her now but you will see her again when he needs you just not now and all of these first of not having you around are so hard like Thanksgiving, Christmas, birthdays, Mother’s Day, you get the picture. We miss you as much today as the day you left but we will never stop loving you you can count on that the hardest day I ever had to do in my life was to tell you goodbye July 17, 2021.
