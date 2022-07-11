Michael William Craig, age 74, of Purcellville VA passed away peacefully on Tuesday July 5, 2022, surrounded by family. Born to Bill and Nancy Craig in 1948 the only male child of five siblings. His Irish American Catholic/Virginia-Chickahominy heritage and being the son of a military veteran instilled in him a strong appreciation of tradition, faith, and duty. At an early age Mike began his service to God as an altar boy at St John the Baptist de la Salle in Chillum, MD. Mike was a Class of ‘67 graduate of DeMatha Catholic High School and earned a Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering. Mike spent 20 years working at Vitro Corporation where he designed electrical systems and traveled the world inspecting and training other countries on safety systems for nuclear power plants. As a quality assurance supervisor, he led a team in designing one of NASA’s space shuttle cockpits. After retiring, he and his eldest son opened Leesburg Hobbies & Collectibles where he enjoyed being recognized as “the train man” and “the scout shop owner”. Mike respected hard work, but also knew how to play. He spent many years as a league bowler and playing softball. Mike always cared greatly for his community, especially the children. He coached little league for 11 years, was an elementary school PTA president, and he opened the family home as a McGruff Safety House. It was as a Boy Scout Leader, however, where he made some of the deepest connections with those outside of his family. As a uniformed scouter for over 35 years, some of Mike’s favorite moments were found camping, working on Eagle Projects, mentoring, and simply helping young people grow and discover all that they could be. Mike’s greatest joy in life was his wife, Grace. High school sweethearts, who would have celebrated their 52nd anniversary in July, Mike and Grace’s love will continue on. Mike’s next greatest loves were for his children Christinia Gutshall (James) of Round Hill VA, William Craig (Tina) of Stephen City VA, Charles Craig of Purcellville VA and his grandchildren William, Micheal and Mary Gutshall and Ashlyn Craig. Additionally, Mike is survived by his four very special sisters Maureen Gamble (Lakewood CO), Donna Bruce (Williamsburg VA), Joanne Drumheller (Lovingston VA), and Margaret Kimbell (Annapolis MD).Viewing will be held at Colonial Funeral Home (201 Edwards Ferry Road NELeesburg, VA 20176) on Thursday July 14, 2022 from 7pm-9pm. A Catholic Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St Francis de Sales Catholic Church (37730 St. Francis CourtPurcellville, VA 20132) on Friday July 15, 2022 at 1:30pm with a reception to follow. The family will be holding a private interment in the coming days at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Silver Springs MD.The family has set up a memorial fund to be distributed to the two scout troops that he was most active with in his life. Contributions can be made at: https://gofund.me/27249e56
