Maurisa Spry Payne

, 68, loving mother, sister and friend, passed away on Monday, July 4, 2022, in Broad Run, VA.
She was born on February 18, 1954, in Charlotte, NC to James Calvin Spry and Allegra Arndt Miller Spry. Shortly after her birth, the family relocated to Alexandria, VA where she attended public school. Maurisa knew at a young age she wanted her life's work to focus on raising and showing dogs. Maurisa met her first English Springer Spaniel at her job with a local vet in high school. Upon high school graduation she returned to North Carolina to attend Catawba College, the alma mater of both of her parents. In 1975, after graduating college, she returned to Virginia and acquired her first English Springers, Sonny and Toby. This would begin her journey towards one of her life's goals, opening her own English Springer Spaniel kennel. She began showing English Springer Spaniels competitively, which grew into breeding champion bloodlines and opening the world-renowned kennel, Northgate English Springer Spaniels. Nearly 100 of her show dogs were AKC Champions and multiple attended Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, winning numerous accolades. In her spare time, she also bred Arabian horses and rode competitively in judged trail rides.
In addition to her passion for dogs, Maurisa followed in her father’s footsteps and continued her studies, becoming a Master Gemologist Appraiser through the American Society of Appraisers starting her own business, Gem Services Co.
While she was a skilled business owner, her proudest accomplishment in life, and what brought her the most joy, was raising her two sons Christopher and Timothy Payne on their small family farm in Broad Run, VA. Together, over the years, they raised horses, chickens and dogs. Later in life, when her sons were grown, she looked forward to weekly gatherings with them to watch local sports games, cheering on the Washington Nationals, Capitals, and Redskins.
She is survived by her eldest son Christopher R. Payne and his wife Jennifer; her youngest son Timothy O Payne and his wife Rebecca; older brother, James C. Spry Jr. and his wife Bonni; nephew, Jason C. Spry and his wife Harmony. She is preceded in death by her parents; nephew, Justin M. Spry; and her beloved dogs Mikie and Julie.
Family will receive friends for a viewing to honor Maurisa from 6:00 - 8:00 PM on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton, VA 20186. In lieu of flowers the family asks a donation be made in her name to the Mid Atlantic English Springer Spaniel Rescue at maessr.org.
Online condolences may be expressed at Moserfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.