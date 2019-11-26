Mary Vandegriff, age 88 of Catharpin, Virginia, went to heaven on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 while visiting with her daughter in California.
Mary was raised near the historic town of Rogersville, Tennessee. There she graduated high school, played on the basketball team, was 4H State Champion Sheep Judge, and a member of First United Methodist Church.
Mary attended the University of Tennessee and was a member of the Kappa Delta Sorority. At UT, she met WWII veteran Dub Vandegriff. They married at First United Methodist in a double wedding with her sister. Mary retired with Fairfax County Public Schools. She was an active member of First Baptist Church of Annandale and later of Manassas Baptist Church for more than 40 years, active in the Elizabeth McIntosh Hammill Chapter of the D.A.R. and the 8th Air Force 95th Bomb Group Veterans Association. And she loved painting, flowers being a favorite subject.
Mary is survived by her four children, four grandchildren, sisters Carolyn and Sarah, cousins, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Dub Vandegriff, her father, Charles, Sr., mother, Frances, and brother, Charles, Jr.
Family, faith and friends were always her priority. We will forever remember this wonderful lady we called mother, aunt, sister and friend who was always quick with a smile and easy to laugh.
.
Mary will be laid to rest in Rogersville, Tennessee, on Saturday, Nov. 9, beside Dub and many of her family members. Memorial contributions may be made to the.EMH Chapter, NSDAR, % Diane Victor-Zalenski, Treasurer, 7416 Albemarle Dr., Manassas, VA 20111-4149 or Manassas Baptist Church.
.
Mary will be laid to rest in Rogersville, Tennessee, on Saturday, Nov. 9, beside Dub and many of her family members. Memorial contributions may be made to the.EMH Chapter, NSDAR, % Diane Victor-Zalenski, Treasurer, 7416 Albemarle Dr., Manassas, VA 20111-4149 or Manassas Baptist Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.