Mary G. Wadsworth

Mary VA Garrett, 86 of Gainesville, VA, passed away February 6, 2023 at her home surrounded by family. Mary VA was born October24, 1936 in Camden Arkansas, daughter of Ed and Inez Pace Garrett. She graduated from Oceana High School in 1954. After graduation from high school, she attended Mary Washington College and graduated in 1958 with a degree in Elementary Education. She retired from Fairfax County Government as a Social Worker in 1999. Mary VA was a member of Haymarket Baptist Church located in Haymarket, VA.Surviving are her loving husband of 64 years, William A. Wadsworth, Jr., son Kevin (wife Susan) Wadsworth and their children Christopher and Victoria (all residing in Scotland), daughter Cary (spouse Derek) Thomas, daughter Amy (spouse Paul) Yates, and their children Sara (spouse John and son Noah James) Altemose, Rachel and Ryan. Mary VA became a proud great grandmother to Noah James Altemose on August 25, 2022. She cherished the times spent with her great grandson. Mary VA was a stay-at-home mother for many years while raising 4 children. She was a people person, traveled some in the later years but most of all enjoyed time with family. Among the most memorable trips was touring the Holy Land, Egypt, Israel, Jerusalem and Bethlehem with her husband, Panama Cannel Cruise and cruise to Alaska. Their 50th anniversary was celebrated aboard the Disney cruise ship with their children and grandchildren.Please join the family for a Celebration of Life on March 18, 2023 at Heritage Hunt-Marsh Mansion located at 13451 Fieldstone Way, Gainesville, VA 20155 from 11:00a.m.-2:00p.m.Internment will be private at Quantico National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Haymarket Baptist Church or Operation Smile.
