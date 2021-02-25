Louise Margaret Swim, 92, of Manassas, VA, passed away on February 16, 2021.
Louise was born in Arlington, VA to Margaret Broderick on March 1, 1928. She was raised by her aunt and uncle in Arlington, VA. She married Jake D. Swim on December 31, 1983, in Manassas, VA. Louise was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and a very hard worker for all her life. She worked as a custodian and retail clerk for many years. At 92, she was beautiful with her crystal blue eyes, sharp as could be, charming, smart, and very funny. Her personality undoubtedly made friends easily. She loved spending time with her dog, Princess, and was very involved in gardening and maintaining her yard and house. Her contagious laugh, smile, and determination will be remembered forever.
In addition to her mom and husband, Louise is preceded in death by her daughters, Nancy Dean and Patricia Zimmerman. She now rests and joins both, peacefully in Heaven.
Louise is survived by her Granddaughter, Shannan of Centreville, VA (Chad), Grandson, John of Nokesville, VA (Carrie), Granddaughter, Ashley of Indiana, and many Great Grandchildren that she loved unconditionally.
The family of Louise Swim would like to express our appreciation for all of the prayers, positive thoughts, phone calls, and many other acts of kindness shown. We would also extend our sincere thanks to her close family, friends, and neighbors for all your act of kindness during Louise’s journey of life. She will be missed, and her memory cherished by all forever.
Family and friends will be received at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home, 13318 Occoquan Road, Woodbridge VA 22191 on Tuesday, March 9th, 2021 from 11am-12pm with services beginning at 12:00pm. Internment will follow at Quantico National Cemetery.
