Lieutenant General Anthony Lukeman, USMC (Ret)

Lt. Gen. Anthony Lukeman, USMC (Ret), 87, of Gainesville, died Nov. 11, 2020. He was born March 24,1933, in Jamaica, NY, to the late Gerald Lukeman and Marjorie Rice Lukeman.
He received a bachelor of arts degree from Dartmouth College in 1954, and a master’s degree from The George Washington University. He served on active duty in the Marine Corps for 35 years, and as then as executive director of the Marine Corps Association for 10 years. He served his country with honor and distinction, including two tours in Vietnam, as a proud Marine. At the end of April of 1975, he helped organize and direct the evacuation of U.S. and Vietnamese citizens from Saigon.
Tony was a longtime member of the Warrenton Presbyterian Church, where he taught high school Sunday school and sang in the choir. He also enjoyed singing with the Warrenton Chorale. He loved the outdoors, golfing and orienteering in his younger years. A highlight of his life was playing a round of golf on the Old Course at St. Andrew’s, Scotland.
Tony is survived by his wife, Mary Louise Burnett Lukeman; a son, James Lukeman (Frances); daughters Carrie Wilcox (Jay) and Amy Honeycutt; a brother, Alex Lukeman; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He was beloved by all who knew him and highly respected for his strength of character and selfless, giving nature.
A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 1pm at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Avenue, Warrenton, VA 20186. Inurnment will follow at 2:30 pm at Quantico National Cemetery, 18424 Joplin Road, Triangle, VA 22172 with military honors provided by the United States Marine Corps. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given at alz.org. A tribute wall is available at www.moserfuneralhome.com
