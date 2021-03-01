Laura Emily Blaszczak Zartman

In memory of our mother, Laura Zartman who died at the age of 101 on Sunday, February 21st surrounded by family and friends. Born on September 26, 1919 in Uniontown, PA where she lived on a dairy farm. Her parents were the late John and Victoria Blaszczak. She was married to the late John Henry Zartman of Lititz, PA on October 4, 1947. They were married for 65 years.
She is survived by 2 sisters, Lenora Brady and Lillian Lisiecki. She had 9 children: John H. Zartman, Jr. (deceased), Marsha Stallings, Karen Logan (deceased), Ron Zartman, Pamela Curilla, Mary McNatt, Kevin Zartman, Alison Zartman, and Caroline Zartman (deceased). She was a grandmother of 12 and a great-grandmother of 11.
She was an avid gardener and loved to be out in her yard tending to her flowers. Laura loved antiques and was also a long-time member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Warrenton, VA.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, March 2 at 11:00 AM at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Warrenton. Interment will follow at Bright View Cemetery, Warrenton, VA.
