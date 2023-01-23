Partly cloudy. Low 24F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph..
Partly cloudy. Low 24F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
Updated: January 23, 2023 @ 5:37 pm
Kevin Alexis Murray, 54, of Bristow, VA, passed January 14, 2023.
A viewing only will be held on Thursday, January 26, 2023, from 2pm to 4 pm at Joynes Funeral Home, 29 N. Third St., Warrenton, VA, 20186.
Online condolences can be given at www.joynesfuneralhome.com
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our breaking news alerts? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.