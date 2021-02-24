“ Kay” Carolyn Ann Boaz, age 76, a resident of Gainesville, VA and formerly of Warrenton passed away at Loudoun Hospital on February 13, 2021. She was a Real Estate Broker in the Northern Virginia area for many years. She was an active member of St. James Episcopal Church in Warrenton. Kay is survived by her husband, “Chuck” Charles Edward Boaz; two children and six grandchildren. She was very giving to many charities and was highly active with Chuck her husband, most recently with People to People of Fauquier County. A private service and burial will be at the Hudson Family Cemetery in Madison Heights, VA. Arrangements by Moser Funeral Home 233 Broadview Ave. Warrenton, VA 20186, online condolences can be made at:moserfuneralhome.com
