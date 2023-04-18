Kathleen Frank Brannigan, 66, of Haymarket, VA April 5, 1957 – April 13, 2023
Kathleen Brannigan, beloved wife and mother of two, passed away surrounded by family on Thursday evening, April 13 after a courageous 13-year battle with cancer.
Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents, Frederick Anthony Frank and Carryl Page Frank. She is survived by Kenneth Carkin, with whom she had a 21 year relationship including final 13 years in marriage, her daughter Julia Frances Brannigan (Spencer Jones), her son Justin Frederick Brannigan (Melissa), and two grandchildren, Paul Frederick Brannigan and Remy Katherine Brannigan. She is also survived by her siblings Richard Frank (Kathy), Anne Williams (Donald), Ellen Gede (Chris), Susan Godfrey (Glenn), Peter Frank (Sandy), Mary Kimble, and many nieces and nephews. Kathleen also leaves behind her two favorite Labrador retrievers, Snowy and Chilly.
Kathleen grew up in Bowie, MD and graduated from Elizabeth Seton High School in 1975. She spent a semester studying abroad in Aix-en-Provence, France and graduated from the University of Maryland with a degree in French in 1979. She used her foreign language skills in service for the federal government, later learning Russian, and working as an analyst in the intelligence community for 35 years. Her career took her to many foreign countries and put her on the front lines of the Cold War and Global War on Terrorism. Throughout all her years of hard work she was a very active mother, never missing an important event or game and always cheering the loudest. She retired from federal service in 2014 and enjoyed painting, reading, traveling, and socializing with family and friends.
Despite the serious medical obstacles dealt to her later in life, Kathleen always showed an unshakeable will to live, and did so with her unique sense of humor. She had a special way to make people feel loved, by always showing a genuine interest in others and putting others first. She was an animated story teller and a consummate, welcoming hostess. She will be remembered for her wit, generosity, intelligence, thoughtfulness, and kindness. Kathleen was a bright light and leaves a lasting impact on the lives of her family and friends.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Friday, April 21, 2023 at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton, VA from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held Saturday, April 22 in the funeral home chapel starting at 11:00 a.m. The family will host a celebration of Kathleen’s life following the service. Burial will take place at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Kathleen’s memory to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
