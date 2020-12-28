Katherine "Kay" Elaine Allen Hockman died peacefully at her home in Manassas, surrounded by her children, on Dec. 24, 2020, at the age of 81.
She was born August 20, 1939, in Utica, N.Y. She attended George Mason High School in Falls Church, Virginia, where she met her future husband of 56 years, Joseph Charles Hockman (‘Jay”, “J.C.", Joe) and the two were introduced at a soda shoppe in Falls Church by Paul B. Ebert “Butch,” a friend of Jay’s.
She was a parishioner at All Saints Catholic Church for 57 years. She read the book, "Cheaper by the Dozen" as a teenager, thought it sounded fun and was blessed with 12 children.
She enjoyed swimming at her lake house and then dinner at the lake clubhouse, planting flowers of every kind in her beautiful yard, loved decorating her house for every occasion above and beyond, started a rosary group at her home every Wednesday for the past 43 years, went to daily Mass, loved camping and the ocean, and most of all loved her family and close friends and Father Bob Cilinski from All Saints. She also loved cheering at her children’s and grandchildren’s sports events, was a LaLeche leader, had the best smile ever, best attitude ever and told people to live their life one day at a time and to pray, hope and don’t worry.
She was the Matriarch and anchor of her family and was happiest hosting one of her holiday dinners. She loved playing Bunco and making homemade cakes from scratch, especially her famous pound cake. She was effervescent, larger than life and no words could express how much she is loved and will be missed.
She is survived by her children, Theresa Allen; Joe Hockman and wife Nancy; Lorrie Pomponio and husband Mark; Judy Rector and husband Chuck; Melinda Patrick; Mike Hockman (Caroline); Debbie Hockman (Jason); GailAnn Boyd; Danny Hockman and wife Rana; and Kimberly Goldsmith and husband Chris; 24 grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and one on the way in May.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Irvin and Helen Allen, her husband, Joseph, her brother, Tommy Allen, her sister, Susie Copeland, her son, Tommy Hockman and daughter, Susie Hockman.
There will be a live-streaming of the family only viewing on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020 from 10:20 to 11:30 a.m. with the rosary being said at 10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at All Saints Catholic Church, 9300 Stonewall Road, Manassas, Virginia, at 12 p.m. with Rev. Robert Cilinski officiating.
All are welcome to attend. Interment will follow at Stonewall Memory Gardens in Manassas. Condolences may be sent to: www.piercefh.com
