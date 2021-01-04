Karl H. Will, age 91, of Woodbridge Virginia passed away on December 22, 2020 at INOVA Fairfax Hospital. He was born March 7th, 1929 in Konigsberg, Germany to the late Karl J. Will and Therese Will. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Joyce. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Karl married his beloved wife Joyce in April 1955 for 61 years until her passing in May 2016. Upon his arrival to the United States from Germany Karl lived in Cleveland Ohio for a period of time until he was drafted into the U.S. Army at the age of 24. He was stationed at Fort Belvoir, Virginia and received an honorable discharge in June 1955. He was a true example of a hardworking family man working as a full time tractor trailer driver for 42 years along with part-time jobs in between. He was also a Maître d at the Officers Club in Quantico, VA.
Karl and his wife Joyce loved Ball Room dancing and many times they would clear the dance floor while others would watch in amazement. He was an avid boater, he loved fishing and waterskiing with his family. Some of his many passions were hunting, camping, bowling and playing horseshoes. He enjoyed family get-togethers, parties and holidays.
He is survived by his son Michael Will and his daughter Kathy Marrs both of Woodbridge, VA., son-in-law; Chris Marrs of Woodbridge, VA., granddaughters; Kari Rice and her husband Mike of Woodbridge, VA., Stacey Will of Virginia Beach, VA., grandsons; Joshua Will and Amy of Culpeper, VA., Ricky Harris and his wife Michelle of Fredericksburg, VA., Matthew Will of Woodbridge, VA., great-grandchildren; Alex and his wife Jahaira, Aspen, Cierra, Ava, Chloe, Olive, Michaela and Teddy. Also Lynne and Woody Daignault who were dear to his heart and like family to Karl.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Monday, January 11, 2020 at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home from 11:30 am to approximately 1:30 pm, a formal funeral service will begin at 12:30 pm. He will be laid to rest with his late wife, Joyce, at Quantico National Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 restrictions we are limited to 50 people during the Celebration of Life Gathering services and the committal service. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing when able to.
