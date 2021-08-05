Julie Sebastian Gray, 44, died Sunday, August 1, 2021 at her home in Culpeper, Virginia. She was born August 11, 1976 in North Carolina to James Sebastian and Sharon Miksit.
Julie is survived by two sons, Mason Gray and Logan Gray and the Father of her children, Kenneth Gray; Julie’s Father, James Sebastian; her Mother and step father, Sharon and Robert Miksit; one sister, Jennifer Shaw and husband, Eric; and a host of additional family members in Virginia and North Carolina.
Julie loved Jesus, reciting and memorizing prayers like the Apostles Creed, art, music, writing, books, a heated philosophical debate, and a good glass of wine. Family meant everything to Julie. She left behind her definition of Home. “A gathering place for family to join together in laughter. The one place you will always be surrounded by those who love you. A place or feeling of belonging.”
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Culpeper United Methodist Church, 1233 Oaklawn Drive, Culpeper, Virginia with Pastor John Hemming officiating. An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com.
Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family. Please send all flowers and cards to the funeral home.
