Judyth Lynn (Kronquist) Roelofs of Warrenton, Virginia passed away peacefully the evening ofFriday, January 10, 2020, after a three-year battle with cancer. She was surrounded by herchildren and loved ones. Judy is survived by her son, Michael Roelofs of Bealeton, VA; his wifeJulia Roelofs, and their children Adelynn, Vera, and Theodore; her daughter, Alexandra Roelofsof Warrenton, VA and her partner Robert Garland; and her sister, Peggy Kawaye of San Jose,CA. She was predeceased by her son Gregory Alexander 1991 and sister Suzan Ruth Davis 1954-2006.Judy was born in San Mateo, California May 18, 1955 to Belva Aline Daniel (1922-1992) andWalter Raymond Kronquist (1928-1983), the youngest of three girls. She grew up in Cupertino,California with a love for playing and watching sports, especially baseball. She was so happy tosee her two home teams; the San Francisco Giants and Washington Nationals win the WorldSeries.She received her Radiologic Technologist license in 1977 and graduated from San Jose StateUniversity in 1978 with a Bachelors in History. Judy was an avid traveler in her youth, going onmany trips to Europe and Mexico.Judy was married to Peter Roelofs from 1984 until 2006, when they divorced. They wed inOntario, Canada; where they lived for nine years, and had their three children. In 1993, thefamily moved to Fauquier County.Judy loved history, classical movies, art, painting, and crafting. She always had fun activities thatshe did with her children and later, grandchildren. She was able to see beauty in everything,and always thought that life could use more glitter.Judy’s celebration of life will be held at Family Worship Center, Saturday, February 8 at 3:00pm.Family Worship Center12077 Marsh RdBealeton, VA22712Plant a flower,Plant a tree,Think of me.-Judy
