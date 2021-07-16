Joyce Diane Viar Jackson, age 77, a recent resident of Michigan and formerly of Virginia, passed Saturday, February 13, 2021 at her son’s home in Macomb Township, MI.
She was born May 16, 1943, in Washington DC to Lewis and Virginia (McCullough) Viar. She grew up on their family farm in Manassas, Virginia.
On June 7, 1968 in the State of Maryland, she was united in marriage to Rodger Dale Jackson. Together they shared 52 years and were inseparable. Joyce and her husband Rodger recently relocated to Michigan to live with their son and daughter-in-law for health reasons.
Joyce was a loving and devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandparent, and Rodger’s soulmate. She lived the American dream raising their children and dogs in Dale City, Virginia. In the early years of their marriage, they enjoyed boating and traveling to spend time with family. After her children were grown, Joyce returned to work in customer service. Her colleagues adored and fondly missed her following her retirement from Kohls in 2015. In their later years, Joyce loved fine collectibles, home projects, a good movie and was especially proud of their home gardening. She loved to cook for her family, especially her grandchildren, always preparing delicious southern meals to celebrate the holidays. Although debilitated in her last days, she maintained a strong spirit and undying love for her family, as evident by her ordering and preparing Christmas presents from her bed. She spent her final hours in home-hospice surrounded by family before closing her eyes, opening them again in the presence of God.
Her legacy continues in the hearts of her husband Rodger D. Jackson, Sr., children; Crystal (John) Bolton, Angela Jackson, and Rodger “Dale” (Melissa) Jackson, Jr., brother James (Carolyn) Viar, nine grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her grandson Jonathan.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to the Harold W. Vick Funeral Home, Mount Clemens, MI.
